The Latest: Battalion chief fears 1 dead in residential fire

By master
and The Associated Press March 27, 2017 11:01 am 1 min read
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a residential fire in Oakland, California (all times local):

8:00 a.m.

An Oakland battalion chief says he fears one person is dead in an early morning four-alarm fire that swept through a residential building.

Oakland Fire Battalion Chief Erik Logan says rescuers spotted what looked like a body on the third floor, but crews had to retreat before they could confirm.

Logan says about 50 to 60 people lived in the West Oakland building, which housed people recovering from addiction. He said crews rescued seven people. Others told KTVU-TV reporters ((http://bit.ly/2nXPIV7) that they escaped on their own.

The fire is contained.

Oakland became the site of the deadliest structure fire in the U.S. in more than a decade when three dozen partygoers perished at a warehouse fire in December.

___

7:30 a.m.

Northern California firefighters are battling a large four-alarm fire at a building in West Oakland.

KTVU-TV reports Monday (http://bit.ly/2nXPIV7) that it is unclear if people are inside the three-story residential building.

An Oakland Fire tweet posted at 6:09 a.m. said that crews were making rescues. A tweet posted minutes later said crews were withdrawing from the building because the floors and roof were compromised.

A resident who escaped the fire told the news station that he’s convinced everyone got out safely.

The building is in a mixed-use area with warehouses and some homes.

In December, three dozen partygoers died in an Oakland warehouse fire that was the deadliest structure fire in the U.S. in more than a decade. The warehouse housed an artists’ collective.

