The Latest: Colorado fire evacuees may allowed back in homes

By master
and The Associated Press March 20, 2017 11:39 am < a min read
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on wildfire burning near Boulder, Colorado (all times local):

9:10 a.m.

Hundreds of residents could be allowed to return to their homes in the foothills near Boulder, Colorado, on Monday as firefighters make progress against a wildfire possibly sparked by transient campers in the area.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Cmdr. Mike Wagner says that the fire was still believed to be about 60 acres and about 50 percent contained. Winds are forecast to be a bit lighter than when the fire broke out on Sunday but are still likely to be a factor especially in the afternoon.

Another wildfire in the county was accidentally started last year by two men camping in the mountains who didn’t fully put out their campfire. It destroyed eight homes.

