The Latest: ‘Erratic’ woman drives into US Capitol cruiser

and The Associated Press March 29, 2017 3:59 pm 1 min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on a woman who police say drove into a police cruiser at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.:

2:50 p.m.

Police say a woman described as “erratic and aggressive” drove a vehicle into a U.S. Capitol Police cruiser and was taken into custody, a disruption that closed down streets near the Capitol for nearly three hours.

Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki says shots were fired during the arrest attempt Wednesday, but the event appeared to be criminal in nature with “no nexus to terrorism.” No one was injured, and the Capitol remained open.

Malecki described the woman as an “erratic and aggressive driver.” As police attempted to stop her, she made a U-turn and fled, nearly hitting officers and striking at least one other vehicle. A brief pursuit followed before the woman was stopped.

___

10 a.m.

Police are responding to an incident near the U.S. Capitol grounds, and a witness says shots were fired.

A car was stopped at a checkpoint Wednesday morning, according to the witness, and police ordered a woman driving a vehicle to stop.

Several gunshots were heard. An ambulance is on the scene.

Police have yet to issue additional details.

The witness, on Capitol Hill to visit lawmakers, declined to permit her name to be used.

