Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » The Latest: Fire captain…

The Latest: Fire captain recommended building be shut down

By master
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 7:21 pm 1 min read
Share

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a building fire in Oakland that killed four people (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Records show an Oakland fire captain recommended in January that a building that burned and killed four people this week should be shuttered immediately due to life-threatening hazards.

The emails released Friday by the city show Fire Department officials opted to take less drastic measures.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

In an email dated Jan. 8, Captain Richard Chew reported that a fire alarm had been pulled and not reset at the three-story residential building, there were open piles of garbage and the fire escape door was padlocked.

Battalion Chief Geoff Hunter ordered other officials to contact the building owner to address the problems. Acting Assistant Fire Marshal Maria Sabatini said the owner should have 30 days to make repairs.

The city of Oakland also announcement that Mayor Libby Schaaf was ordering an overhaul of fire safety inspections in the city.

___

12:05 a.m.

A burning candle started a building fire that killed four people and displaced dozens more in Oakland, city officials said.

OPM tells agencies how to get ready for workforce reorganization, furloughs

The disclosure ruled out arson as the cause of the Monday blaze in the three-story building for recovering addicts and people who had been homeless.

Erica Terry Derryck, a spokeswoman for Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, declined further comment.

An investigation into the blaze should be completed within weeks, according to a press release from the city Thursday.

The latest fire occurred three days after city building inspectors found multiple fire code violations, including inoperable sprinklers and alarms, at the building that housed about 80 people.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » The Latest: Fire captain…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7351 0.0086 1.39%
L 2020 25.2128 0.0249 2.42%
L 2030 27.9833 0.0434 3.47%
L 2040 30.0769 0.0553 3.99%
L 2050 17.2203 0.0368 4.47%
G Fund 15.2752 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5887 -0.0319 0.94%
C Fund 32.8212 0.0972 5.95%
S Fund 42.7997 0.2258 4.66%
I Fund 26.5367 0.0149 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.