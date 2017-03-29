Sports Listen

The Latest: New York foster father sex abuse trial begins

March 29, 2017
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on trial of New York foster father accused of sexual abuse (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Opening arguments have begun in the trial of a New York foster father who took in more than 100 troubled boys over 20 years and is charged with sexually abusing eight of the children.

In addition to the alleged abuse of the boys, prosecutors say Cesar Gonzales-Mugaburu sexually abused a dog in front of a child.

Suffolk County prosecutor Laurie Moroff said Wednesday the children lived in fear and were abused if they did not obey him.

The defense called the trial a witch hunt, saying the accusers were all troubled boys who had psychiatric problems.

The trial could last a month or longer.

12:30 a.m.

A New York foster father who took in more than 100 troubled boys over 20 years is set to go on trial on charges he sexually abused eight of the children.

In addition to the alleged abuse of the boys, prosecutors also say Cesar Gonzales-Mugaburu sexually abused a dog in front of a child.

Opening arguments are scheduled to begin Wednesday on Long Island. The trial could last a month or longer.

The case against Gonzales-Mugaburu sparked an investigation into New York’s foster care system that found “abysmal” communication among the child welfare agencies involved in placing boys in the home.

The suspect’s lawyer disputes that any abuse took place, and says the boys concocted their stories.

