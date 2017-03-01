Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDTrump speechSequestrationFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » The Latest: Prosecutor says…

The Latest: Prosecutor says officers’ actions criminal

By master
and The Associated Press March 1, 2017 12:19 pm 1 min read
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Latest on seven Baltimore police officers arrested in a racketeering consipracy (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

Seven Baltimore police officers are charged with operating a racketeering conspiracy in which they allegedly stole and extorted money from people. One of the officers is also charged with dealing drugs.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

In a news release Wednesday announcing the indictments and arrests of the officers, U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein says the case “is not about aggressive policing, it is about a criminal conspiracy.”

Advertisement

The police department says the officers are suspended without pay.

In the news release, Police Commissioner Kevin Davis says the officers’ crimes “erode trust with our community.” He says that “reform isn’t always a pretty thing to watch unfold,” but vowed it would continue “in our journey toward a police department our city deserves.”

___

11:25 a.m.

Federal prosecutors say seven Baltimore police officers have been arrested on charges of racketeering, including allegedly robbing people, filing false affidavits and making fake claims for overtime.

A news release Wednesday morning from the U.S. attorney’s office says one officer also is charged with drug distribution. Police spokesman T.J. Smith says the officers are suspended without pay.

The U.S. attorney, the FBI, the DEA and Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis plan to discuss the charges at a late-morning news conference.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » The Latest: Prosecutor says…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1872: Yellowstone becomes first national park

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor updates ship's status aboard USS Donald Cook

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6659 -0.0075 0.61%
L 2020 25.0694 -0.0237 1.04%
L 2030 27.7675 -0.0431 1.48%
L 2040 29.8160 -0.0565 1.70%
L 2050 17.0551 -0.0382 1.91%
G Fund 15.2453 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6125 0.0097 0.23%
C Fund 32.7087 -0.0833 1.90%
S Fund 42.9054 -0.4927 2.16%
I Fund 25.6781 0.0522 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.