The Latest: Snow expected to blanket Northeast

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a strong winter storm expected in the Northeast (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

A big blast of winter weather is expected to blanket much of the Northeast in heavy snow just days before the official start of spring.

A blizzard warning has been issued for New York City and parts of northern New Jersey and southern Connecticut from Monday overnight through much of Tuesday, with wind gusts of up to 55 mph possible and low visibility.

New York City could get up to 18 inches of snow, with Boston seeing a similar amount and Philadelphia slated to get up to a foot. Up to 10 inches could fall in Washington, D.C.

The airline-tracking site FlightAware says more than 3,000 Tuesday flights are already canceled. Some school systems, including New York City, also aren’t planning to open Tuesday.

Spring starts March 20.

___

12:10 a.m.

A powerful nor’easter could bring blizzard conditions and more than a foot of snow to some parts of the Northeast.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard watch from late Monday night through Tuesday evening for New York City and parts of northern New Jersey and southern Connecticut. Winter storm warnings and watches have been issued for the remainder of the Northeast.

Meteorologists say the storm could dump 12 to 18 inches of snow on New York City with wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

Light snow is expected to begin late Monday night and intensify overnight. The heaviest snowfall is expected Tuesday morning through the afternoon.

Boston also could get 12 to 18 inches, while Philadelphia could see 6 to 12 and Washington 6 to 10.