Sports Listen

Trending:

EPASocial MediaCOLAWorkforceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » The Latest: Vermont college…

The Latest: Vermont college investigates rowdy protest

By master
and The Associated Press March 6, 2017 10:03 pm 2 min read
Share

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (AP) — The Latest on the protest of a college’s guest speaker who wrote a book discussing racial differences in intelligence (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

A Vermont college says it has initiated an independent investigation into a protest in which the author of a book discussing racial differences in intelligence was shouted down during a guest lecture and a professor was injured.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Middlebury College president Laurie Patton said in a letter to the school community on Monday that once that work is completed the college will follow a process of determining a course of action for each person understood to be involved in last week’s events.

Advertisement

She says people have the right to make their voices heard in support of and in opposition to other people and ideas but the college’s concern is acts of disruption and violence.

Author Charles Murray’s talk was moved to a different location and was live-streamed to the original venue. but protesters drowned it out.

The college says some protesters became violent and one pulled a professor’s hair, twisting her neck.

___

3 p.m.

An author who was targeted by Middlebury College protesters thinks students who shouted down his talk last week should be sanctioned.

Charles Murray warned that anything less could become inspiration for other protests and has the potential “to be a disaster for American liberal education.”

Murray is the author of “Coming Apart: The State of White America” and co-author of “The Bell Curve: Intelligence and Class Structure in American Life.”

Hundreds of students chanted as Murray started to speak at an event Thursday, forcing the school to move the talk to an undisclosed location. Murray’s talk was live-streamed to the original venue but protesters drowned it out.

Afterward, the school says some protesters became violent, with one pulling a professor’s hair, twisting her neck.

Middlebury is expected to release a statement later Monday.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » The Latest: Vermont college…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1902: Permanent U.S. Census Bureau established

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Boiling snow during winter exercises

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6779 -0.0069 1.39%
L 2020 25.1021 -0.0247 2.42%
L 2030 27.8223 -0.0452 3.47%
L 2040 29.8837 -0.0585 3.99%
L 2050 17.0998 -0.0389 4.47%
G Fund 15.2513 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.5012 0.0043 0.94%
C Fund 32.8805 -0.1070 5.95%
S Fund 42.8320 -0.2707 4.66%
I Fund 25.7624 0.0033 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.