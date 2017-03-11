Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Time marches on, with…

Time marches on, with a little bit more skip this weekend

By master
and The Associated Press March 11, 2017 3:15 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Time marches on, with a bit more skip this weekend.

Daylight saving time officially re-emerges at 2 a.m. local time Sunday for most of the United States, so it’s best to advance your clocks by 60 minutes before bed.

You’ll lose an hour’s sleep Saturday night, but gain more evening light in the months ahead, when the weather warms and you want to be outdoors.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 29.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Advertisement

Standard time returns Nov. 5.

The Commerce Department’s National Institute of Standards and Technology says daylight saving time covers 238 days, or about 65 percent of the year.

___

Online:

National Institute of Standards and Technology: http://tinyurl.com/jm8zoum

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Time marches on, with…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.