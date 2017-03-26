Sports Listen

Trawler captain evacuated by Coast Guard off Virginia coast

March 26, 2017
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A Coast Guard helicopter crew has conducted a medical evacuation off the coast of Virginia after receiving an emergency alert from a fishing vessel.

Authorities say the Fifth District command center in Portsmouth received an electronic beacon alert Sunday from the 75-foot trawler Capt Nathan, about 50 miles east of Chincoteague, with three people aboard.

The Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba and a Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Atlantic City in New Jersey were diverted to the scene, where they learned that the captain of the trawler was suffering symptoms of a stroke.

The man was airlifted to Cape May Airport in New Jersey, then transferred to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Top Stories

