Trooper shoots, seriously injures driver in North Carolina

March 26, 2017
ADVANCE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina state trooper shot and seriously injured a driver who didn’t stop when authorities tried to pull him over.

Sgt. Michael Baker of the Highway Patrol says in a news release that the shooting occurred Sunday afternoon in Davie County, outside Winston-Salem.

Baker says the pursuit began when the driver of a Honda didn’t stop for a trooper who tried to initiate a traffic stop in Iredell County. The pursuit crossed into Davie County. An armed confrontation occurred between the driver and troopers.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting.

Baker told The Associated Press that he didn’t know why the car was stopped and that identities of those involved were not available.

