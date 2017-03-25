Sports Listen

Troopers: Stolen National Guard Humvee found in Ohio garage

By master
March 25, 2017
STOW, Ohio (AP) — State troopers in Ohio say a Humvee swiped from an Ohio National Guard Armory has been found in a garage at a vacant home.

The State Highway Patrol says it found the sand-colored military vehicle Friday night after getting tips on its whereabouts.

A patrol spokesman says no arrests have been made.

Authorities say someone cut through a fence at the National Guard Armory in Stow, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland, either late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

The patrol says the Humvee was located in neighboring Trumbull County.

Troopers say the Humvee was secured at the time it was stolen, but someone managed to disable its locking mechanism.

