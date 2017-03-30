Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Trove of Susan B.…

Trove of Susan B. Anthony letters lands at New York college

By master
and The Associated Press March 30, 2017 8:49 am < a min read
Share

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A college in Susan B. Anthony’s western New York hometown has acquired a trove of 19th-century letters she wrote to a fellow leader in the women’s rights movement.

The University of Rochester says the collection originally owned by Isabella Beecher Hooker includes dozens of letters from fellow suffragists Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. The collection is now housed in the university’s Department of Rare Books, Special Collections and Preservation.

The letters were written between 1869 and 1880 to Hooker, a member of a prominent Connecticut family.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.

The letters were found last year in a wooden box stored at the Bloomfield, Connecticut, home of George and Libbie Merrow. The letters were passed down through the family of George Merrow, whose grandfather owned the former Hooker house in Hartford.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Trove of Susan B.…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1981: President Reagan shot

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Officers paint anchor gold commemorating award

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7265 0.0040 1.39%
L 2020 25.1879 0.0066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9399 0.0088 3.47%
L 2040 30.0216 0.0108 3.99%
L 2050 17.1835 0.0064 4.47%
G Fund 15.2742 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.6206 0.0354 0.94%
C Fund 32.7240 0.0424 5.95%
S Fund 42.5739 0.1630 4.66%
I Fund 26.5218 -0.0907 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.