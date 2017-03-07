Sports Listen

Uber driver charged with raping passenger in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — An Uber driver has been arrested for allegedly abducting and sexually assaulting a woman who called for a ride.

Sewanou Yoro has been charged with abduction, rape and aggravated sexual assault.

Police say Yoro sexually assaulted a female passenger he picked up on Saturday night between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. Yoro is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

The popular ridesharing app tracks the driver’s location and creates and shares a record with the driver’s name and photograph and the car’s make, model and license number before each rider enters the vehicle.

Police didn’t say whether this information helped them make an arrest in this case.

