Sports Listen

Trending:

Same-old-same-old pay raise?This keeps DoD up at nightCan you afford to retire?$52B dilemma
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » UN: $864 million appeal…

UN: $864 million appeal for Somalia only 31 percent funded

By master
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 7:50 pm < a min read
Share

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says the $864 million U.N. humanitarian appeal for Somalia where a worsening drought threatens millions of people with famine is only 31 percent funded.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters Wednesday that “the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate.”

He says nearly 257,000 people left their homes between November and February and are internally displaced, and some 4,300 Somalis crossed the border into Ethiopia.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Haq says there are more than 13,000 cases of “acute watery diarrhea” and cholera with more than 300 deaths from those illnesses reported since the beginning of the year.

Advertisement

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who visited Somalia last week, will chair a U.N. Security Council meeting Thursday on the humanitarian and political situation in the Horn of Africa nation.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » UN: $864 million appeal…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Gary Sinise receives award at USO awards dinner

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6847 0.0055 1.39%
L 2020 25.0854 0.0102 2.42%
L 2030 27.7720 0.0142 3.47%
L 2040 29.8109 0.0167 3.99%
L 2050 17.0466 0.0098 4.47%
G Fund 15.2672 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5956 0.0360 0.94%
C Fund 32.5407 0.0620 5.95%
S Fund 41.8781 0.0222 4.66%
I Fund 26.2056 -0.0460 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.