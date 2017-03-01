Sports Listen

Video of men hooking shark at pier sparks state probe

By master
March 1, 2017
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — California authorities are investigating after video surfaced of fishermen reeling in what appears to be a juvenile great white shark on the Huntington Beach Pier.

California Fish and Wildlife spokesman Andrew Hughan said Wednesday that it’s unclear what happened to the shark after it was hauled onto the pier last week.

The video, which has received thousands of YouTube views, cuts off as the shark thrashes around and a crowd cheers.

Hughan says fishermen who catch great whites are required to release them immediately or face fines. However, he says, it’s not immediately clear whether the shark in the video is a great white or a bull shark.

Last week in Huntington Beach, men were able to drag a great white back into the water after someone hauled it ashore.

