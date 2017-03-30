Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Video shows LA deputy…

Video shows LA deputy ignoring shooting call

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
and The Associated Press March 30, 2017 7:46 pm 2 min read
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy is under investigation after a video posted online showed him ignoring a shooting call while he recorded a message to his then-girlfriend, officials said Thursday.

The video posted on YouTube last month shows Deputy Jeremy Fennell in a patrol car talking into a camera as a dispatcher is heard relaying the shooting alert.

The deputy uses colorful language and then looks into the camera and says, “Someone got shot. Oh well.”

“I know I gotta go, but I’m not gonna go because you’re mad. I want to make things right with me and you.”

19 agencies on chopping block only account for a small fraction of overall budget
Advertisement

As the 51-second video clip comes to a close, Fennell blows kisses and says he’ll see the woman later that evening.

Fennell’s ex-girlfriend, Priscilla Anderson, said she posted the video online because she wanted to bring attention to his behavior after being ignored when she contacted his supervisors.

She said the video was recorded in December.

“I was shocked and saying, ‘Oh my god. There’s no way you could do something like this,'” Anderson said Thursday as she recalled receiving the video.

She says she also sent the supervisors other videos of Fennell being rude to people on the street.

Anderson said Fennell sent her videos he recorded in his patrol car with fellow deputies to get her to call him back.

White House details how it wants civilian agencies to cut $18B in FY2017

“They are treating the most serious police duties as though they are a joke,” Anderson’s attorney’s Ben Meiselas, said. “People’s lives have been placed in danger.”

An investigation was launched immediately after the agency learned of the shooting alert video, sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Darren Harris said.

“The Sheriff’s Department and Sheriff Jim McDonnell are concerned by what’s depicted in this video,” Harris said. “We sign on to help people and to make a difference for them and any time an allegation of this nature is raised, it affects all of us.”

A call to a number listed for Fennell in public records went unanswered. The union that represents deputies said it looks forward to a full and impartial investigation.

Anderson said Fennell grew angry one night in January when she tried to end their relationship, grabbed her by the neck and pulled out his gun.

“He pointed the gun toward me and he told me, ‘Either I kill you or you kill me,'” Anderson said. “I was terrified.”

Fennell was arrested two days later on suspicion of domestic violence and placed on desk duty. A sheriff’s department investigation into that incident is also underway, Harris said.

Shiara Davila-Morales, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said the case is under review.

The video was first reported earlier this week by the blog WitnessLA.com.

__

Follow Michael Balsamo on Twitter at http://twitter.com/MikeBalsamo1 .

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Video shows LA deputy…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1981: President Reagan shot

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Tillerson Participates in a Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Anitkabir

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7351 0.0086 1.39%
L 2020 25.2128 0.0249 2.42%
L 2030 27.9833 0.0434 3.47%
L 2040 30.0769 0.0553 3.99%
L 2050 17.2203 0.0368 4.47%
G Fund 15.2752 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5887 -0.0319 0.94%
C Fund 32.8212 0.0972 5.95%
S Fund 42.7997 0.2258 4.66%
I Fund 26.5367 0.0149 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.