Warrant shows police have suspects in death of 9-year-old

March 4, 2017 1:47 pm
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A recently unsealed search warrant shows police have suspects in the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old Milwaukee girl last year, but authorities are still seeking evidence to bring charges in her death.

Za’layia Jenkins was inside a relative’s home on the night of May 5 when she was hit by a bullet fired from outside.

Informants told police three men armed with two assault weapons and one pistol were in the area at the time of the shooting.

An informant said the men argued with a woman who believed they were selling drugs and told them to leave. The men drove off in a white car. When the car returned, another man fired shots at it. A gunfight started moments later, with more than 40 shots fired.

There’s a $65,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Police say the investigation continues.

“We’ve made some arrests. We think we’ve made some good progress in the case. But beyond that, I can’t comment,” Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn said. He added that so far, the reward has not played a factor, so it is still out there for people who have information.

The unsealed search warrant was first reported by WISN-TV. It seeks cellphone records for one of the men, who authorities believe to be a heroin dealer.

He and another man believed to have been in the white car have been charged in a December armed robbery of a man in a store parking lot. They were arrested after a chase with police. They have not been charged in Za’Layia’s death.

After Za’Layia’s was killed, police arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly fired the initial shots toward the car. He’s charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. His case is pending.

