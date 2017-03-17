Sports Listen

Website set up for owners missing $1.5M worth of valuables

By master
March 17, 2017
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania authorities are trying to find the owners of $1.5 million worth of jewelry, coins and other valuables that they say were stolen during burglaries in the state and in New Jersey and Delaware.

A prosecutor in Montgomery County says the items were stolen as part of a theft ring to be sold from a store on Philadelphia’s Jeweler’s Row, a city strip of several jewelry stores.

Four suspects are accused of stealing the items and a jeweler is accused of selling them.

District Attorney Kevin Steele has created a website where the owners can try to recover their property.

The site is www.montcopa.org/JewelryWebsite .

