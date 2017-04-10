10 Things to Know for Thursday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:

1. TRUMP: US-RUSSIA RELATIONS MAY BE AT ‘ALL-TIME LOW’

With the declaration, the president moves ever further from his campaign promises to establish better ties with Moscow.

2. PRESIDENT MINIMIZES BANNON AS ‘A GUY WHO WORKS FOR ME’

The unusual public, lukewarm support from the boss has Bannon’s friends and advisers worried he will soon be out of a job.

3. UNITED AIRLINES SEEKS TO QUELL UPROAR OVER MAN DRAGGED FROM PLANE

The company says it will no longer ask police to remove passengers from full flights and will compensate customers who were on the flight when the man was removed.

4. US, CHINA STRIKE WHAT APPEARS TO BE UNUSUAL BARGAIN

Trump says he won’t label China a currency manipulator after receiving indications Chinese President Xi will help him deal with North Korea.

5. WHO’S RISING IN POLLS IN FRANCE

Far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon is rattling financial markets by his surge just 11 days before the country’s presidential vote.

6. RULE NO. 1: NO NOISEMAKERS

Afraid of being heckled in their home districts, some Republican members of Congress are setting strict ground rules for town hall meetings or avoiding such events altogether.

7. WHY SIKHS ARE LAUNCHING MILLION-DOLLAR AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

The American Sikh community hopes the effort will stop hate-fueled attacks against its people by explaining more about who they are and what they believe.

8. a href=’https://apnews.com/1356ca660ebb42baa78312a61d290b83/Embattled-O’Reilly-takes-his-longest-spring-break-in-years’RUMORS SWIRL AROUND BILL O’REILLY/a

The embattled TV host says the vacation he’s taking was long planned. But it’s an unusually lengthy one — and it’s fueling speculation about whether O’Reilly will ever return to his Fox show.

9. WHERE WORD OF THE WEEK IS VROOM!

Super cars, speedy coupes and even a 700-horsepower SUV will give this year’s New York auto show some serious get up and go.

10. CHARLIE MURPHY DEAD AT 57

The older brother of Eddie Murphy was a comic performer in his own right who turned encounters with Rick James and Prince into standout sketches on “Chappelle’s Show.”