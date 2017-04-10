10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHAT IS PENCE IS WARNING

The U.S. vice president travels to the zone dividing North and South Korea and warns nuclear-armed Pyongyang “the era of strategic patience is over.”

2. EX-SOUTH KOREAN LEADER INDICTED

No court date has been set for Park Geun-hye, who is facing trial on corruption charges that could potentially send her to jail for life.

3. MANHUNT CONTINUES FOR FACEBOOK MURDER SUSPECT

Police in Ohio urge residents in surrounding states to be on alert for Steve Stephens, who they said shot and killed an elderly passerby in Cleveland and then posted a gruesome video of the killing on the social media site.

4. OVERCOMING OPIOIDS: QUEST FOR LESS ADDICTIVE DRUGS

A host of novel medicines are in testing, from drugs that target more specific pathways and types of pain to ones that make recovering from surgery easier.

5. OPPOSITION CALLS FOR CANCELLATION OF TURKISH REFERENDUM

The deputy chairman of CHP cited irregularities in the conduct of the vote that granted sweeping powers to President Tayyip Erdogan.

6. WHY BATTLE FOR WESTERN MOSUL IS A GRIND

Much of the fighting in this part of Iraq’s second-largest city takes place between houses so close that they almost touch, putting Iraqi security forces in the crosshairs of the Islamic State group.

7. ABSENCES, FITNESS, ATMOSPHERE — NEW WAYS TO TRACK SCHOOLS

States are beginning to outline new ways to evaluate their schools, rather than relying just on traditional measures such as test scores.

8. HOW CHILDREN CONSUME TV

A new Nielsen study finds that viewers aged 2-11 averaged 76 hours of TV each month and spent just 26 1/2 hours watching video content on multimedia devices, and 15 hours on a PC.

9. READY, SET, ROLL!

Thousands of children are heading to the White House for its biggest social event of the year: the annual Easter Egg Roll.

10. MEB KEFLEZIGHI SET FOR LAST BOSTON MARATHON

The four-time Olympian won in 2014, the year after the finish line bombings, and plans to retire from competitive racing after the New York City Marathon, which he also won in 2009.