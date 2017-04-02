Sports Listen

2 dead after SUV slams into people in church parking lot

CHINO, Calif. (AP) — An SUV has slammed into a group of pedestrians in a church parking lot in California, killing two people and injuring several others.

The SUV hit the pedestrians Sunday evening as they were leaving the East Sarang Community Church in Chino, near Los Angeles.

Police say the driver was trying to exit his parking spot when he reversed too forcefully, hopping a curb and plowing in the group. They say he then drove across the parking lot and crashed into the side of a building.

Two women were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released their names. Four other people were taken to a hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say the driver and his passenger also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

