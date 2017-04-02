Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 2 small planes collide…

2 small planes collide mid-air in Florida, killing 2 people

By master
and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 1:15 pm < a min read
Share

EDGEWATER, Fla. (AP) — Two people died after their single-engine airplanes collided midair Saturday morning over the central Florida coast, authorities said.

The planes crashed into a wooded area west of Interstate 95 near Edgewater on Saturday morning, killing both pilots, the Edgewater Fire Rescue Department reported on its Facebook page.

A witness told The Daytona Beach News-Journal (http://bit.ly/2nLBJ45 ) that she saw the planes collide around 8:45 a.m. while flying in formation with several other planes.

Debris from the planes was seen between the crash site and the highway, which was about a half-mile away.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

The Federal Aviation Administration says one of the planes was a Cessna 170 and the other an “unidentified experimental aircraft.” Each plane had one person inside.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board were at the crash site, the fire department said.

Neither of the pilots has yet been identified.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 2 small planes collide…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.