2 teens killed after falling from beachfront hotel balcony

April 6, 2017
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Two teenage girls are dead after authorities say they fell from a balcony of a beachfront hotel in South Carolina.

Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby tells news outlets police were called just before 4 p.m. Wednesday and found two bodies at the Camelot By the Sea Hotel.

The teens’ names have not been released, but Horry County Coroner Robert Edge says the 16- and 17-year-old girls were both students at Myrtle Beach High School. Online school district calendars show that school is on spring break this week.

More details on the deaths have not been released, including how high up the girls were when they fell. Crosby says authorities do not suspect foul play in the deaths.

