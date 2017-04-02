Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 2 UConn students due…

2 UConn students due in court in fatal accident case

By master
and The Associated Press April 16, 2017 11:44 am < a min read
Share

ROCKVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Two University of Connecticut students charged in connection with the death of a student who was run over by a fire department vehicle are expected to apply for a special form of probation.

Matthew Moll is due in Rockville Superior Court on Tuesday and Dylan Morose has a court date Wednesday. They’re expected to apply for accelerated rehabilitation, which can result in the charges being erased.

They are among six students charged with alcohol-related offenses stemming from an October party attended by 19-year-old Jeffny Pally, of West Hartford. Police say she drank alcohol and fell asleep in front of a fire department garage door, then was run over by a vehicle responding to what turned out to be a false alarm.

The other four students have applied for accelerated rehabilitation.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 2 UConn students due…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.