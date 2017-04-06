Sports Listen

6 hotel housekeepers say boss sexually assaulted them

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Six housekeepers are suing a North Carolina hotel, saying their supervisor put them through a decade of sexual assaults and threatened to have them deported if they complained.

Documents filed in Mecklenburg County Superior Court in Charlotte say the workers are suing the Hilton Charlotte University Place, its corporate owners and Jose Rivas, supervisor for the six women.

It alleges the incidents occurred between 2004 and October 2014, the latest when one of the women claimed she was attacked by Rivas and fled to the hotel lobby and alerted police. Rivas agreed to an Alford plea on a charge of assault on a female, allowing him to maintain his innocence even as he acknowledged prosecutors had enough evidence to convict.

His attorney has called the suit’s allegations false.

This story has been corrected to show that Rivas agreed to an Alford plea in the assault case.

