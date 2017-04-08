Sports Listen

8-year-old swimmer missing off Florida’s Atlantic Coast

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An 8-year-old boy is missing after swimming in rough surf off Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

Volusia County Ocean Rescue Deputy Liz Driskell tells local news outlets the search ended at sundown Sunday and will resume Monday.

The boy was playing in the surf off New Smyrna Beach on Saturday afternoon when the strong currents pulled him out into deeper water. The boy’s 11-year-old sister tried to rescue him, but was pulled under and had to be rescued by lifeguards. The names of the children haven’t been released.

Driskell says the surf and rip currents were strong over the holiday weekend and people are being asked to swim in front of the lifeguard towers.

