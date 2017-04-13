Sports Listen

Aide says San Bernardino shooter was ‘out for blood’

By
The Associated Press April 13, 2017
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A classroom aide who was just feet away during the fatal shootings of a teacher and a student at a San Bernardino elementary school says she believes the gunman was “out for blood.”

Jennifer Downing says she thinks Cedric Anderson would have killed others if he hadn’t run out of bullets and stopped to reload Monday.

Anderson fatally shot himself after killing his estranged wife, teacher Karen Smith, and an 8-year-old boy, Jonathan Martinez. Another student, a 9-year-old boy, was also shot and is recovering.

Downing told the Riverside Press-Enterprise newspaper on Wednesday (http://bit.ly/2pcQJX2 ) that she had only worked with Smith for a short time. She says Smith mostly kept her personal life private but did once mention that she was stressed because of a divorce.

Information from: The Press-Enterprise, http://www.pe.com

