AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 15, 2017 3:33 am < a min read
Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery features images of a demonstrator running from police using a water cannon in Santiago, Chile; schoolboys singing at the Mangyongdae Children’s Palace in Pyongyang, North Korea; and penitents during Holy Week in Zaragoza, northern Spain.

___

This gallery contains photos published April 10-15, 2017.

___

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

