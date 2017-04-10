Sports Listen

APNewsBreak: Ohio State beefs up response plans after attack

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
April 10, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University is beefing up its automated response system for campus crises after last year’s car-and-knife attack exposed problems with the text-message system.

A report that studied the November attack that injured more than a dozen people found some campus contractors and visitors weren’t aware of automated campuswide alerts to seek shelter.

The report by the OSU Department of Public Safety and obtained by The Associated Press also found that too much time passed between automated alerts and that the initial alerts lacked specifics about the attack.

The report also found that communication between safety personnel and top university officials was cumbersome and some outside police departments weren’t aware an “all-clear” message had been sent.

The report makes several recommendations for changes that the university is reviewing.

The Associated Press

