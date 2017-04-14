Sports Listen

Arkansas death penalty foes hope for big Good Friday rally

By JILL BLEED
and The Associated Press April 14, 2017 1:30 am < a min read
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Outrage is spreading on social media over Arkansas’ unprecedented plan to put seven inmates to death before the end of the month. But protests have been more muted within the conservative Southern state where capital punishment is still favored by a majority of residents.

A few dozen people regularly have kept vigil outside Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s mansion for weeks, holding signs that say “Thou Shalt Not Kill” and “End the Death Penalty.” The Arkansas Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty hopes to draw hundreds of participants to a Good Friday rally at the state Capitol to protest the executions scheduled to start Monday — three nights of double executions, followed by a single one. A judge last week halted a planned eighth execution.

The Associated Press

