Authorities: 4 inmates found dead at a South Carolina prison

By MEG KINNARD
and The Associated Press April 7, 2017 1:57 pm < a min read
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say four inmates have been found dead at a South Carolina prison.

Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling tells The Associated Press the inmates were found Friday morning in a dorm at Kirkland Correctional Institution in the capital of Columbia. Stirling did not say how they died or release any further information.

The State Law Enforcement Division and Corrections police are investigating.

Coroner Gary Watts confirms he’s investigating four deaths at the facility, but wouldn’t give any details about how the inmates died.

Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP . Read more of her work at http://bigstory.ap.org/MegKinnardAP .

