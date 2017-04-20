Sports Listen

Trending:

Buyouts for EPA workersGov't reorg: A look insideArmy hangars in bad shape?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Authorities: Tennessee student, teacher…

Authorities: Tennessee student, teacher found in California

By master
and The Associated Press April 20, 2017 1:27 pm < a min read
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old Tennessee girl who disappeared with her teacher last month has been found safe in California and the teacher has been arrested.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted Thursday that teacher Tad Cummins had been taken into custody. The agency said it would provide more details in a press conference later.

Elizabeth Thomas disappeared from her home near Columbia on March 13. Columbia is about 45 miles (70 kilometers) south of Nashville.

Court papers filed recently in the girl’s disappearance say she was afraid of the teacher and thought she would face repercussions at school if she resisted him.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Authorities: Tennessee student, teacher…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1898: McKinley asks Congress to declare war on Spain

Fed Photo of the Day

Expedition 51 crew wave at the pad

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7245 -0.0018 1.73%
L 2020 25.1347 -0.0046 2.91%
L 2030 27.8184 -0.0073 4.13%
L 2040 29.8599 -0.0083 4.73%
L 2050 17.0728 -0.0045 5.28%
G Fund 15.2951 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.8096 -0.0192 0.93%
C Fund 32.4394 -0.0513 6.07%
S Fund 42.5173 0.1153 4.57%
I Fund 26.1882 0.0078 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.