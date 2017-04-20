Sports Listen

Bigger reward is sought for slain family, but will it help?

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
and The Associated Press April 20, 2017 1:47 pm < a min read
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Investigators trying to solve the year-old killings of eight family members in Ohio are concerned more reward money hasn’t been offered.

The amount for information leading to a conviction remains at $10,000. That’s much less than similar recent offers.

In Cleveland, the reward for information about a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in a recording posted on Facebook quickly hit $50,000. In Indiana, the award in the unsolved February slayings of two teenage girls is more than $230,000.

Charles Reader is the sheriff in Pike County, Ohio. He has raised concerns that alleged large-scale drug activity by one victim is suppressing donations.

Reader pleaded for more donations last week as the one-year anniversary approaches this Saturday.

