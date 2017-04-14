Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Boy dies after getting…

Boy dies after getting stuck at Atlanta rotating restaurant

By master
and The Associated Press April 14, 2017 7:16 pm < a min read
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Officials say a 5-year-old boy has died after getting caught in the rotating wall of an Atlanta restaurant.

Atlanta Fire Department spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2ocIolu ) the little boy got his head stuck between two tables and suffered a head injury Friday. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It was unclear how the child got stuck at the Sun Dial, which sits atop the Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel.

According to its website, the Sun Dial opened in 1976 and features a revolving restaurant, a rotating cocktail lounge and an observatory level with a 360-degree panorama of the skyline from 723 feet (220 meters).

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

A guest services representative with the hotel said the Sun Dial will be closed until Monday.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Boy dies after getting…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.