Carolinas bracing for next round of severe weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Residents of the Carolinas were urged by the National Weather Service to keep weather radios and cell phones nearby as a second round of severe storms threatened to pound the two states overnight.

The National Weather Service said the devices would be needed to awaken people to the possibility of torrential rains and possible tornadoes before dawn Thursday.

In advance of the storms, schools systems in central North Carolina announced delays to the start of classes to let the severe weather pass before students began their commute.

An initial round of storms across the Southeast produced one large tornado and reports of more than a half-dozen smaller twisters. Trees were toppled and power lines were brought down in Georgia, while heavy rains drenched areas of Alabama and South Carolina.