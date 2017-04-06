Sports Listen

Trending:

IRS: 'Yes' to private collectorsFuture of Defense Innovation BoardNew IT budget guidelines
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Carolinas bracing for next…

Carolinas bracing for next round of severe weather

By master
and The Associated Press April 6, 2017 3:34 am < a min read
Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Residents of the Carolinas were urged by the National Weather Service to keep weather radios and cell phones nearby as a second round of severe storms threatened to pound the two states overnight.

The National Weather Service said the devices would be needed to awaken people to the possibility of torrential rains and possible tornadoes before dawn Thursday.

In advance of the storms, schools systems in central North Carolina announced delays to the start of classes to let the severe weather pass before students began their commute.

An initial round of storms across the Southeast produced one large tornado and reports of more than a half-dozen smaller twisters. Trees were toppled and power lines were brought down in Georgia, while heavy rains drenched areas of Alabama and South Carolina.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Carolinas bracing for next…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Conservationists lobby Congress for National Park Service

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Local Food Impacts Conference at GWU

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7137 -0.0107 1.73%
L 2020 25.1386 -0.0301 2.91%
L 2030 27.8455 -0.0545 4.13%
L 2040 29.8981 -0.0703 4.73%
L 2050 17.1006 -0.0466 5.28%
G Fund 15.2811 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6553 -0.0021 0.93%
C Fund 32.6217 -0.0969 6.07%
S Fund 42.1089 -0.3867 4.57%
I Fund 26.3069 -0.0111 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.