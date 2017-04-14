Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Chicago man whose case…

Chicago man whose case was dismissed freed after 2 decades

By master
and The Associated Press April 14, 2017 5:49 pm < a min read
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — A man whose conviction in a double murder case was based on suspect evidence has been released from custody after more than 20 years.

Roberto Almodovar walked out of a Chicago jail Friday afternoon. His attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, says he’s now with his family at the Chicago residence where he grew up and where he was arrested in 1994.

Almodovar was released hours after a Cook County judge dismissed the charges against him and his co-defendant, William Negron, who remains imprisoned on another murder conviction.

State’s Attorney Kim Foxx agreed to drop the case against Almodovar earlier this week.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

The two were convicted with evidence gathered by now-retired Chicago Police Detective Reynaldo Guevara. He’s since been accused of coercing witnesses, and a state appellate court ruled Almodovar’s case deserved closer scrutiny.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Chicago man whose case…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.