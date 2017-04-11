Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes coming to TSP?White House meets with CIOsDefense contracting drawdown over?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Cops stumble into big…

Cops stumble into big pot operation, human remains, suicide

By master
and The Associated Press April 11, 2017 12:52 pm < a min read
Share

PLEASANT MOUNT, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania police say officers checking on the welfare of a resident stumbled upon a possible homicide, an apparent suicide and a large marijuana-growing operation.

State police say officers went to the home in Mount Pleasant Township, in the northeastern corner of the state, on Monday to look for 54-year-old Joseph Mastropole.

Police spokesman Mark Keyes (kaize) says the man who opened the door claimed he was a roommate who hadn’t seen Mastropole. As police continued their inquiry into Mastropole’s whereabouts, that man, 57-year-old Gaston Gomez, apparently shot himself.

Police says they found marijuana plants in a barn and a smoldering burn barrel containing suspected human remains. More remains were found in the house.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Police are trying to determine whether some or all of the remains belong to Mastropole, who is considered missing.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Cops stumble into big…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1970: Apollo 13 launched to the moon

Fed Photo of the Day

Orangutan infant and mother at Smithsonian National Zoo

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7261 0.0073 1.73%
L 2020 25.1645 0.0138 2.91%
L 2030 27.8872 0.0207 4.13%
L 2040 29.9508 0.0251 4.73%
L 2050 17.1353 0.0159 5.28%
G Fund 15.2861 0.0030 0.59%
F Fund 17.6550 0.0150 0.93%
C Fund 32.6919 0.0242 6.07%
S Fund 42.5605 0.1149 4.57%
I Fund 26.2554 0.0158 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.