Sports Listen

Trending:

Real change in gov't reorg?NGA inroads w/ Silicon ValleyCloser look at Trump gov't innovation
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Court sides with reptile…

Court sides with reptile keepers against giant snake ban

By master
and The Associated Press April 17, 2017 2:05 pm < a min read
Share

MIAMI (AP) — An appeals court has ruled the federal government cannot legally stop trade of Burmese pythons and other giant exotic snakes within the continental U.S.

However, snake owners are cautioned not to move their reptiles just yet as other legal challenges may remain.

The United States Association of Reptile Keepers sued in 2013 to overturn a nationwide ban on importing eight constrictor species or taking them across state lines.

In an April 7 decision, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s ruling that the U.S. wildlife officials didn’t have authority to restrict interstate trade of snakes such as Burmese pythons, reticulated pythons or green anacondas.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

The Center for Biological Diversity says the court addressed the law’s wording but not the data supporting the ban.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Court sides with reptile…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1961: Bay of Pigs invasion begins

Fed Photo of the Day

Trump White House embraces Easter tradition

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.