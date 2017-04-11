Sports Listen

Creepy greens: Couple: We found live scorpion in spinach

By master
and The Associated Press April 11, 2017 2:27 pm < a min read
CHEVY CHASE, Md. (AP) — A Maryland couple say they found a live scorpion inside a bag of packaged spinach that was purchased from a Giant food store.

Sri Sindhusha Boddapati of Chevy Chase tells news outlets that she was making lunch on Monday when she noticed something crawling inside the bag.

She says she initially thought it was a cricket but realized it was a scorpion after capturing it in a water bottle.

Her husband, Shanmukha Pranay Rajeev Jerripothula, took the bottle to the Landover store where they bought the spinach. He says he asked store officials to stop selling the spinach, but they refused.

In a statement, Giant Food of Landover, Maryland, described what happened as an “isolated incident.” The company says it is taking steps to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

