Sports Listen

Trending:

Real change in gov't reorg?NGA inroads w/ Silicon ValleyCloser look at Trump gov't innovation
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Crews search for hikers…

Crews search for hikers swept away in Grand Canyon creek

By master
and The Associated Press April 17, 2017 12:58 pm < a min read
Share

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old boy and a 62-year-old woman missing in Grand Canyon National Park after they were swept down a creek while crossing it in a remote part of the park.

Chief Ranger Matt Vandzura of the National Park Service says two fellow hikers alerted authorities by setting off an emergency GPS locator beacon in the backcountry area below the canyon’s North Rim.

He says the two lost their footing and were swept away Saturday in Tapeats Creek, a tributary of the Colorado River.

Vandzura declined to identify the missing, the other hikers or their relationship to each other.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

An investigation is underway but authorities have not concluded how the two were swept away.

A helicopter and a drone on Monday were assisting searchers on the ground.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Crews search for hikers…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1961: Bay of Pigs invasion begins

Fed Photo of the Day

Trump White House embraces Easter tradition

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.