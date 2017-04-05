Sports Listen

Dad of boy injured by car is charged with killing the driver

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say a father is charged with killing the driver of a car that hit and injured his 4-year-old son in Cincinnati.

Twenty-four-year-old Jamall Killings turned himself in Tuesday. A judge sent bond Wednesday at $2.1 million on murder and felonious assault charges.

His son was struck March 24. His injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Police are seeking a second suspect in the death of the driver, Jamie Urton. He was shot repeatedly when he got out of his car and apparently became involved in a confrontation.

In the resulting 911 calls, a man identifying himself as Killings is heard giving contradictory information, including saying he killed the driver and then saying someone else shot him.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Killings.

