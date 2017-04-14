Sports Listen

Daughter of NYC cop killed in 9/11 attacks joins NYPD

By master
and The Associated Press April 14, 2017 2:16 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — The daughter of a New York Police Department officer killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks has been sworn in as a member of the force.

Brittney Roy, of Massapequa (mas-uh-PEE’-kwuh) Park on Long Island, was sworn in Thursday along with 473 other recruits at the city’s police academy in Queens.

Her father, Sgt. Timothy Roy, was assigned to the NYPD’s surface transit enforcement division. He was working in Brooklyn courts when the terrorists flew two planes into the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

The 36-year-old Roy rushed to Lower Manhattan to help. He was last seen near the South Tower before it collapsed. His body was found the following March.

Brittney Roy, now 22, was 7 when her father died. She says she always dreamed of becoming a police officer.

