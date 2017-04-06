Sports Listen

Dead gator in Florida dorm room means warning for students

By master
April 6, 2017
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Wildlife officials say they’ve issued warnings to three Florida Gulf Coast University students who took a dead alligator to a dorm room and posted pictures of it on social media.

The News-Press (https://goo.gl/Hnp4fE) reports that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission sent an officer to the college after getting a call from school police about the alligator.

School spokesman Brian Norris says the students claimed to have found the reptile dead on the side of the road. Wildlife officers took possession of the carcass and confirmed it had been road kill.

The school gave the three students warnings for possession of an alligator without proper permits.

___

Information from: The (Fort Myers, Fla.) News-Press, http://www.news-press.com

