Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Deal transfers Charleston church…

Deal transfers Charleston church shooter to federal custody

By MEG KINNARD
and The Associated Press April 3, 2017 10:22 am < a min read
Share

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities have agreed to transfer South Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof to federal custody following an agreement to plead guilty to state murder charges, thus avoiding a second death sentence.

Court documents filed Sunday show Roof, his attorneys and state and federal prosecutors have agreed that Roof should be officially transferred to federal authorities.

Roof has been in state custody since his arrest following the slayings of nine people at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church in June 2015. He’s already been sentenced to death on federal charges including hate crimes, and this agreement allows him to begin serving time in the federal system.

Last week, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson told The Associated Press Roof had agreed to plead guilty to state charges in exchange for a life sentence. That hearing is set for April 10.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Deal transfers Charleston church…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1860: Pony Express debuts

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Explosive ordnance disposal training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.