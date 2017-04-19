Sports Listen

Death penalty looms for man accused of killing 2, injuring 4

By master
and The Associated Press April 19, 2017 7:03 am < a min read
SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors in Florida say they’ll seek the death penalty against a 31-year-old man accused of killing his girlfriend and her 8-year-old son.

State Attorney Phil Archer issued a statement Tuesday, a day after a Seminole County grand jury indicted Alan Cashe on two counts of first-degree murder.

Investigators say Cashe kicked his way into 35-year-old Latina Herring’s house March 27, shooting her and her son, Brandon Christian, who was sleeping on a couch. Four other people, including Herring’s 7-year-old son and her father, were wounded.

The Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2orAvrJ ) reports Cashe also wounded two strangers on a nearby street.

Authorities say the couple argued before the shooting and Herring ordered Cashe to move out. An arrest report says he returned with an assault rifle and more than a dozen shots were fired.

