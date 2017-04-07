Sports Listen

Demand booming on college campuses for creative writing

By MICHAEL MELIA
April 7, 2017
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Colleges across the United States are seeing a boom in demand for courses on creative writing.

Schools are adding writing programs to accommodate interest that has been attributed to the rise of social media and a flourishing culture of self-expression.

The Association of Writers & Writing Programs says the number of schools offering bachelor’s degrees in creative writing has risen from three in 1975 to 733 today.

While some want to become professional writers, others hope to find work in fields such as public relations, advertising or something completely unrelated. Instructors say some students see their focus on writing as a way to understand themselves, make use of a liberal education and enrich their lives.


