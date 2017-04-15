Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » District attorney: New developments…

District attorney: New developments in slain jogger case

By master
and The Associated Press April 15, 2017 1:07 pm < a min read
Share

PRINCETON, Mass. (AP) — Officials are holding a news conference to discuss new developments in the case of a New York City woman killed while out running near her mother’s Massachusetts home last summer.

The Worcester (WUS’-tur) County District Attorney’s office announced they will speak with media at 2 p.m. Saturday. Vanessa Marcotte’s (MAR-cot) body was found Aug. 7 in some woods in Princeton.

Messages left seeking comment from the office were not immediately returned. The announcement comes nearly two months after the district attorney said a DNA profile of a suspect had been developed.

The 27-year-old Marcotte grew up in nearby Leominster (LEH’-mihn-stur). She worked as an account manager for Google in New York.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

There are media reports citing unnamed sources that officials will announce an arrest has been made in the case.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » District attorney: New developments…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.