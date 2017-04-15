District attorney: New developments in slain jogger case

PRINCETON, Mass. (AP) — Officials are holding a news conference to discuss new developments in the case of a New York City woman killed while out running near her mother’s Massachusetts home last summer.

The Worcester (WUS’-tur) County District Attorney’s office announced they will speak with media at 2 p.m. Saturday. Vanessa Marcotte’s (MAR-cot) body was found Aug. 7 in some woods in Princeton.

Messages left seeking comment from the office were not immediately returned. The announcement comes nearly two months after the district attorney said a DNA profile of a suspect had been developed.

The 27-year-old Marcotte grew up in nearby Leominster (LEH’-mihn-stur). She worked as an account manager for Google in New York.

There are media reports citing unnamed sources that officials will announce an arrest has been made in the case.