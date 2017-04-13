Driver accused in Mardi Gras parade crash pleads not guilty

Sports Listen

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The suspect in an accident that injured dozens of people watching a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts against him.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports (http://bit.ly/2o7llaL ) 25-year-old Neilson Rizzuto entered the pleas Wednesday to 27 separate counts, including hit-and-run driving resulting in death or serious injury, first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and vehicular negligent injuring.

Police say Rizzuto was legally drunk when he slammed his truck into a crowd watching the Feb. 25 Endymion parade. Rizzuto’s arrest warrant says he had a blood-alcohol content of .232 nearly two hours after the crash, which is nearly three times the state’s legal limit of .08.

Rizzuto is being held on a $404,000 bond.

___

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com

The Associated Press

