Emails confirm suspect in officer’s killing blind in 1 eye

By master
and The Associated Press April 5, 2017 7:52 am < a min read
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Emails a suspect in the killing of a police officer requested using Florida’s public records law confirm he was blinded in one eye during his arrest.

Markeith Loyd was arrested Jan. 17 after a week-long manhunt following the fatal shooting of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton. An arrest video shows an officer kicking Loyd after he crawled out of a home where he’d been hiding. Police say they used force because he was resisting arrest.

The Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2nDtALz ) reports Loyd filed a Freedom of Information Act request to get the emails. One email sent to Orlando Police Chief John Mina says surgery would leave Loyd blind in his left eye.

Gov. Rick Scott appointed a special prosecutor after Orlando-area State Attorney Aramis Ayala announced she wouldn’t seek the death penalty. The special prosecutor, State Attorney Brad King, filed notice of intent Monday to seek the death penalty.

___

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/

